Masimo Corporation (MASI) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Contrasting side by side

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 150 3.88 49.18M 3.55 44.44 Apyx Medical Corporation 7 -0.66 23.84M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Masimo Corporation and Apyx Medical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 32,684,256.00% 21.3% 17.8% Apyx Medical Corporation 334,361,851.33% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Masimo Corporation has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Apyx Medical Corporation’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Masimo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Masimo Corporation and Apyx Medical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$175 is Masimo Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 17.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares and 52% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares. 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73%

For the past year Masimo Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Apyx Medical Corporation.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Apyx Medical Corporation.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.