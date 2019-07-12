Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose While National Pension Service Raised by $684,645 Its Stake; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $756,666; Share Value Declined

National Pension Service increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 17,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 430,353 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, up from 412,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 1.76 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $364.45. About 2.69 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.34 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,856 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 10,654 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smithfield Trust owns 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,680 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 0.33% stake. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,945 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc accumulated 0% or 854 shares. Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 675 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Family Firm Incorporated reported 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 45,632 shares. Guardian Advsr Lp reported 3,585 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 2,780 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 0.18% or 17,517 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.