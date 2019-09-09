Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Cut by $1.04 Million Its Position; Pettyjohn Wood & White Increased Its Medtronic (MDT) Stake by $424,515

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 2.77 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 18,304 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Farmers Tru has invested 0.86% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Inv House Llc owns 112,868 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 21,039 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Company has 19,278 shares. 1.45M are held by Stifel Financial Corporation. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gabalex Mgmt Lc holds 1.32% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. American & Management Co reported 0.02% stake. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.68% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 985,652 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bluemountain Ltd Llc holds 5,330 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northstar Investment Lc owns 103,634 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 28,763 shares.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,270 shares to 45,344 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.88M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

