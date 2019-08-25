Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Position; Maplelane Capital Stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (I) Lifted by $1.24 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.61M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (I) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 82,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 282,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 200,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.15 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 466 shares. Cap Invsts owns 7.08 million shares. Reinhart Prtnrs owns 1.81% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 494,051 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,927 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1.85 million shares. Capital Research Invsts invested in 8.97M shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.57% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Kbc Gp Nv has 53,072 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited invested in 55,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 0.09% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 25,959 shares. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 72,991 shares. James invested in 0.04% or 17,005 shares. Spirit Of America stated it has 11,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

