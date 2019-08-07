Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Cut Stake; Holder Sandler Capital Management Lifted Merck & Co (Call) (MRK) Stake

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (MRK) by 1835.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 7.51 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 1.78 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $209.26 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 32,063 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Chemical Commercial Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Parkside Savings Bank & invested in 0% or 209 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Glenmede Tru Na reported 2.01 million shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 90,607 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management holds 0.01% or 82,696 shares in its portfolio. Charter Trust reported 0.04% stake. Allstate Corporation reported 62,016 shares. Sadoff Invest Management Ltd has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Comerica Commercial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 83,283 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sei Investments Com invested in 86,086 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 18,030 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,400 were accumulated by Bonness Enterprises. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 15,983 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Com has 4.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 314,498 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 212,537 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 8,350 shares. Chilton Invest Co Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 15,600 shares. Navellier & Assocs accumulated 9,008 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,486 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kessler Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). City Hldg has 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 12,022 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Plancorp Lc has invested 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.4% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gideon Capital owns 0.11% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,616 shares.