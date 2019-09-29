Masco (MAS) to pay $0.14 on Nov 12, 2019; Shorts at Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Lowered By 72%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) had a decrease of 72% in short interest. BDR’s SI was 1,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 72% from 5,000 shares previously. With 13,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s short sellers to cover BDR’s short positions. The SI to Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.0092 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7491. About 3,869 shares traded. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) has declined 27.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.49% the S&P500.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) is expected to pay $0.14 on Nov 12, 2019. (NYSE:MAS) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Masco Corp's current price of $41.68 translates into 0.32% yield. Masco Corp's dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.63 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.07 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $5400 highest and $4500 lowest target. $48’s average target is 15.16% above currents $41.68 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Thursday, September 19 with “Buy” rating.