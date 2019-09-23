Masco (MAS) to pay $0.14 on Nov 12, 2019; Auxier Asset Management Raised Boeing Company (BA) Position By $720,720

Auxier Asset Management increased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 15.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 1,980 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 15,079 shares with $5.49 million value, up from 13,099 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $213.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) is expected to pay $0.14 on Nov 12, 2019. (NYSE:MAS) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Masco Corp’s current price of $40.63 translates into 0.33% yield. Masco Corp’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 3.53 million shares traded or 17.40% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.53% above currents $379.39 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research downgraded The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 6,817 shares. Permanens Cap LP owns 50 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 6,965 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.05% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 74,800 shares stake. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa owns 3.85% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 98,503 shares. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 2,666 shares. Kingdon Capital Llc holds 50,890 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 1,001 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Columbia Asset stated it has 20,773 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corp reported 10,641 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 8,760 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 29,040 are held by Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Llc. Moreover, Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,183 shares.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.76 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $5400 highest and $4500 lowest target. $48’s average target is 18.14% above currents $40.63 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Communications invested in 0.03% or 8,050 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 450,889 shares stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1,340 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group reported 0% stake. Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 3.47M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 1.84 million shares stake. Scout Investments Inc holds 510,446 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 532,837 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 112,104 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 95,244 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 942,178 shares. Renaissance Inv Gp Limited has invested 2.26% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 64,985 shares.