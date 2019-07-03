Masco (MAS) to pay $0.12 on Aug 12, 2019; Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 50 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 42 reduced and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 32.52 million shares, down from 33.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 35 New Position: 15.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 12, 2019. (NYSE:MAS) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Masco Corp’s current price of $39.69 translates into 0.30% yield. Masco Corp’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 2.31M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 46,845 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 68,200 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 48,489 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 462,178 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 5,127 shares. Sadoff Inv Ltd reported 842,266 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 953 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.18% or 55,000 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Iridian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct has invested 1.25% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Amer International Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) invested in 0.05% or 72,991 shares. Reinhart Prns owns 494,051 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 172,269 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 66,972 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Comerica Incorporated (CMA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 12 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, January 4. Jefferies maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Friday, March 1. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.65 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 17.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust for 621,058 shares. Richard C. Young & Co. Ltd. owns 1.57 million shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 1.99% invested in the company for 290,567 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 146,088 shares.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 328,660 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) has declined 7.17% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust declares $0.0500 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Participate In Equity Growth With A 6% Distribution Yield – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Closed-End Fund BDJ: An Attractive Option Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity CEFs: Top Picks For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.