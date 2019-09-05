Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose While Reinhart Partners Has Cut Stake; Ingalls & Snyder Cut Unilever Plc (UL) Stake by $2.54 Million as Share Price Declined

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 318,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 494,051 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42 million, down from 812,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 2.49 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 44,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 184,294 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 228,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 469,885 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 RATING TO SIGMA HOLDCO BV’S PROPOSED €1,050 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2026; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “BREXIT WAS ABSOLUTELY NOT A FACTOR” IN DECISION TO SCRAP LONDON CORPORATE HQ; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 185,786 shares to 880,748 shares, valued at $26.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc Com by 296,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (NASDAQ:THRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Limited Partnership holds 0% or 8,741 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.05% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 7,161 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 194,967 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Co accumulated 8,589 shares. Asset holds 0.04% or 20,608 shares. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,261 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.33% or 63,918 shares in its portfolio. South Street Llc holds 0.08% or 6,500 shares. Hilltop Inc owns 7,388 shares. City accumulated 438 shares. Fund holds 318,870 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51M for 14.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 95,887 shares to 102,987 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 25,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).