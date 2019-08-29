Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose While Lakewood Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $30.89 Million; As Iamgold (IAG) Share Price Rose, Ruffer Llp Has Increased Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 792,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 1.55M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 13.61M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.17M, up from 10.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 3.48M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.82M shares to 66.62 million shares, valued at $223.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,000 shares to 955,200 shares, valued at $173.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 725,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

