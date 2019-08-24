Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose While British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Biogen (BIIB) Stake Has Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 20,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 83,406 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 104,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.61M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Holderness Invests accumulated 1,130 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 22,272 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 0.03% or 980 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 349,898 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.06% or 642,119 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Stonebridge stated it has 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 0.56% or 2,000 shares. Sio Cap holds 5.02% or 78,596 shares. Fosun Intll Limited invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 1.68% or 250,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.63 million shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biogen Hedged Its Bet and Won Big – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,991 shares to 72,184 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 17,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,022 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.84 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.