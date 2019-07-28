Masco (MAS) Stock Rose While Sadoff Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; Orbimed Advisors Upped Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $47.64 Million as Stock Price Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 249,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 715,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.80 million, up from 465,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11 million, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61 million shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% or 104,449 shares. Ajo LP has 443,892 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 0.26% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 2.22M were reported by Invesco. Btim Corp has 369,831 shares. Cambridge Invest Research stated it has 13,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% or 59,192 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Gru accumulated 85,607 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Strs Ohio owns 4,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 22,300 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 5,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 393,659 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Personal Corporation has 0.23% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18,600 shares to 227,300 shares, valued at $70.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 76,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

