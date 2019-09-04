Masco (MAS) Stock Rose While Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Stake; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Market Valuation Declined While International Value Advisers Has Boosted Its Stake

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 2.52 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 116,924 shares traded or 67.73% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $201.93 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 84,904 shares. Thompson Inv Management has invested 1.08% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Clean Yield invested in 1,500 shares. Moreover, Hartford Investment Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 33,097 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.36% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 25,471 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 86,086 shares. Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 13,807 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reinhart Prns invested in 1.81% or 494,051 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.06% or 60,597 shares. 522,000 are owned by Rwc Asset Management Llp. Bluecrest Limited reported 28,824 shares. 82,696 are held by Victory Inc. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 43,441 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.16 million shares.

