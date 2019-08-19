Masco (MAS) Stock Rose While Fiduciary Management Has Upped Position; Sand Hill Global Advisors Holding in At&T (T) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 49,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 187,639 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 237,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 16.62 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 712,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 12.23 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.70 million, up from 11.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 1.39 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

