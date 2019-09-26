Masco (MAS) Stake Held by Nordea Investment Management Ab; Facebook (FB) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Lowered Its Position by $26.50 Million as Stock Value Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 138,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.79 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.26 million shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPLACES HEAD OF U.S. POLICY AMID SCRUTINY: NYT; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregatelQ over data scandal; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 168,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.33 million, up from 960,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 4.31 million shares traded or 43.11% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Limited Com holds 0.18% or 39,285 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp owns 5,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Llc reported 1.47M shares stake. The New York-based Hrt Fin Lc has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 50,110 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 449,596 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 0.27% or 35,821 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 27,738 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bamco Inc New York holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 609,553 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,246 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 135,110 shares. Sei holds 77,291 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 162 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). Royal London Asset Management reported 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 6,196 shares to 126,354 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 219,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,741 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Argent Communication holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,278 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 0.03% or 18,215 shares. Weik Cap holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,500 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton holds 0.52% or 5,306 shares in its portfolio. Clal holds 1.64% or 370,000 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,022 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Cap has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 698,974 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Salem Investment Counselors invested in 106,575 shares. Burney accumulated 35,602 shares. 8,071 are owned by Lourd Capital Limited Company. Natl Bank owns 1,960 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.56 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.