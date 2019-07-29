Masco (MAS) Stake Has Boosted by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined While Keating Investment Counselors Has Increased by $5.48 Million Its Stake

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 945,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.62M shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc has 880,171 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Btr Capital Mngmt owns 68,734 shares. Gw Henssler Ltd stated it has 227,027 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Harris Assoc Lp reported 35,850 shares. Aviance Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 405 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Ww Invsts holds 2.50M shares. Cadence Bank Na has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Yhb Inv Advisors has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Scotia invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ent Financial Service Corp owns 3,601 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 269,632 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 59,236 were accumulated by Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 13,390 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $121.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).