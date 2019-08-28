Masco (MAS) Shares Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 146,957 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 91,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 96,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 331,241 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Company Lc holds 12,269 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 37,095 shares. The Missouri-based Service Corp has invested 0.1% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 103,171 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 343,431 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp stated it has 32,713 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Co invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 48,489 shares. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 296,565 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.66% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 220,400 shares. Principal Fincl Grp owns 479,079 shares. Highland Lp accumulated 60,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 327,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Corporation invested in 0.24% or 25,974 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 14.03 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares to 57,835 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 0.26% stake. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Woodmont Investment Counsel stated it has 2,825 shares. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsr has 0.37% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,433 shares. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 600 were reported by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 0.11% or 116,520 shares. M&R Management accumulated 96,780 shares. Founders Mgmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,198 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boston Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 36,564 shares in its portfolio. 15,502 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 11,662 shares. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Lc reported 8,268 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 119,301 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s: Once More, Buying At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “U.S. stocks recover some ground, boosted by Walmart and retail sales – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat, Comp. Sales Up 2.3%; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.