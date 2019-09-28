Masco (MAS) Shareholder Westpac Banking Lifted Position by $713.29 Million; Miles Capital Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $360,316

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 4,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,186 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, down from 16,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 90.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 18,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 38,238 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50B, up from 20,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.63M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Ent has invested 0.09% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hills National Bank & Trust Co owns 0.31% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 30,264 shares. Johnson Finance invested in 706 shares or 0% of the stock. Bonness Enterprises owns 42,500 shares. Boltwood holds 0.23% or 9,317 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 14,046 shares. Conning Inc reported 5,502 shares stake. Dean Mgmt reported 15,476 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 101,572 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 11,250 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Iowa Commercial Bank has 0.79% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 45,316 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 353,000 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc invested in 48,489 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Aristotle Management has 6,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,098 shares to 91,204 shares, valued at $15.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,118 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $122.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yld Corp (HYG) by 4,660 shares to 113,310 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.3% stake. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc holds 5.95% or 348,511 shares. Legacy Cap Prns stated it has 38,994 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc reported 32,065 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Swedbank stated it has 153,232 shares. Motco accumulated 1,676 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 272 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,051 shares. Davenport & Com Lc has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rockland Tru holds 0.18% or 24,421 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp owns 108 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc reported 1.76% stake.