Masco (MAS) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed Stake by $573,690; Graham Capital Management LP Position in Lee Enterprises (LEE) Has Trimmed by $1.01 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 258,467 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 79,911 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 94,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 2.98 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 579,027 shares. Dupont Management invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Personal Fincl Serv invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 74,898 are owned by Btc Mngmt. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Com Nj holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg, a France-based fund reported 34,423 shares. Moneta Gp Advsr Limited Liability has 56,107 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 33,182 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 94,675 shares. Hallmark Capital reported 13,050 shares. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Central Retail Bank And Company has 0.48% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Principal Financial accumulated 0.02% or 488,236 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi owns 3.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 12.14M shares. Andra Ap stated it has 182,400 shares.

More recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $209.05 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

