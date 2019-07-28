Masco (MAS) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Trimmed Its Position by $15.95 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Central Securities Raised Holding

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 408,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 749,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61 million shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 34,431 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $83.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 684,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lakewood Cap Lp has 1.3% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Palladium Ltd Com has 0.72% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 41,093 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Service reported 0.07% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 393,659 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. South Street Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Cibc Ww Inc holds 96,293 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ajo LP owns 443,892 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 547,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe Rusling Incorporated has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancshares has 0.07% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Iridian Asset Limited Co Ct stated it has 2.50M shares. Invesco Ltd has 2.22M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And, Texas-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Associated Banc holds 0.04% or 6,979 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt invested in 52,448 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has 1,677 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 1.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Waters Parkerson & Ltd accumulated 2,913 shares. Glenmede Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 558,727 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 82,902 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 200 shares. Old Dominion Management, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,670 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.52 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.12% or 693,941 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Company invested in 12,768 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 2,901 shares in its portfolio.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.