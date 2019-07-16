Masco (MAS) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Increased Position by $13.57 Million; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lifted Its Position in Radnet Com (RDNT) by $1.79 Million as Share Price Declined

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc Com (RDNT) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 149,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 538,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 202,247 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 2.02 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 15,379 shares to 170,231 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,382 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Reaffirms Previously Announced 2018 Guidance Levels – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) CEO Howard Berger on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) CEO Howard Berger on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Weight Watchers Jumps On Oprah Stake; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on October 19, 2015 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet and EmblemHealth Enter into New Partnership to Provide Diagnostic Imaging Services in the New York Metropolitan Area – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.02 million shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 669,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 480,645 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Ltd reported 453,775 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 443,892 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 5,127 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested in 6,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation owns 61,947 shares. Advsr Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Scout stated it has 0.42% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 1.08M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc has 170,807 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Trexquant Ltd Partnership accumulated 94,621 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% stake. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Lc reported 980,400 shares stake. 9,070 are held by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc. 369,831 are owned by Btim.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Fox Business” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.