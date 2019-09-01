Masco (MAS) Shareholder Nbw Capital Has Lifted Position; Quantum Capital Management Cut Its Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holding by $7.39 Million

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 10,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 104,449 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 94,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 1.89 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 103,661 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 1,658 shares. 5,427 were accumulated by Tiedemann Ltd. Charter holds 9,037 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management has 11,250 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 39 shares. Pggm holds 540,903 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.03% or 822,022 shares. 186,168 are owned by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 25 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1.80 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 15,500 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Republic Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 37,627 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,927 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.03% or 13,113 shares in its portfolio.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares to 47,247 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Healthcare Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “TruBridge Introduces Denial Management Program – Business Wire” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Buy – Computer Programs And Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tennessee-Based Hospital Selects Evident for Comprehensive EHR Capabilities – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,433 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley holds 206,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 15,862 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life accumulated 8,625 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2,837 shares. 486 were reported by Pnc Service. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Renaissance Limited Com owns 20,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Moreover, Element Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Mondrian Invest Prns has 0.1% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 104,609 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 19,929 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 11,203 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 518,072 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 203,250 shares in its portfolio.