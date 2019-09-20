Masco (MAS) Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Trimmed Holding by $401,700; Blackrock (BLK) Stock Declined While Beech Hill Advisors Raised by $405,685 Its Stake

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 10,413 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 20,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1.40 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 9,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57M, up from 8,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $444.2. About 351,865 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCES 15% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $2.88 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock: Bill Ford, Peggy Johnson, Mark Wilson Join Bd; 12/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Markets ETF Sees Most Withdrawals Since 2016; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock sells minority stake in Indian fund group; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Peter Hayes Is a Little Bit Cautious on High-Yield (Video); 29/03/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Result of AGM

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $203.38M for 14.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

