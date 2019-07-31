Masco (MAS) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Its Holding; Van Den Berg Management I Boosted Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 73.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 14,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,127 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 19,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 2.31 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 677,689 shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,025 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $32.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,484 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 24,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 331,254 are held by D E Shaw Company. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 8,951 shares. Systematic Fin Management LP owns 420,341 shares. Spitfire Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 161,224 shares or 5.23% of the stock. Diversified holds 0.01% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 12,567 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co stated it has 17,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wasatch invested in 1% or 2.95M shares. Capital Ww accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 14.84 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.