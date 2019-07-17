Masco (MAS) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Valuation Rose; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Decreased F M C (FMC) Stake by $53.64 Million as Valuation Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 2.74M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 361,299 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 282,300 shares in its portfolio. 18,217 are owned by Secor Capital L P. 104,449 were accumulated by Nbw Ltd Liability Company. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 27,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.08% or 81,717 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,712 shares stake. Wedge Management L LP Nc stated it has 343,431 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc invested in 0.07% or 29,645 shares. The Missouri-based Acropolis Inv Lc has invested 0.08% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 41,093 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation accumulated 41,877 shares. Hills Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 30,035 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 233,613 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Boothbay Fund Management Limited reported 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation Announces Intention to Pursue Divestitures of Cabinetry and Windows Businesses – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 12.16 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why FMC Corporation Dropped 10.4% in October – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Are DuPont’s Key Businesses? – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “FMC Corporation Carves Out Livent In IPO – Forbes” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corp. sees flat Q1 EBITDA, earnings at low end of guidance range – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd owns 9,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,014 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 225,850 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 184,618 shares. 6,713 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Aviance Lc stated it has 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kanawha Cap Ltd Com owns 14,247 shares. Staley Capital Advisers has 11,691 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,794 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mai Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). France-based Cap Fund Sa has invested 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 18,293 shares.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $218.55 million for 12.72 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).