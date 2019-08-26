Masco (MAS) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; As Revlon (REV) Market Valuation Declined, Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Its Position by $3.46 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 13,763 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss $90.3M; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Revlon and Hovnanian; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 86C; 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 764,678 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63 million for 14.00 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 84,904 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors invested in 8,420 shares. Creative Planning owns 21,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 78,325 are owned by Tiverton Asset Lc. Reinhart Prtn Incorporated reported 494,051 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cap Rech Glob has 0.11% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8.97M shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The California-based Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 13,807 shares. Scout Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 523,443 shares. Aqr Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 93,905 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 193,968 shares.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,132 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Ameritas invested in 0% or 936 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 2,436 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 1,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 1,334 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) or 15,625 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 2,799 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 3,520 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 32,379 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Mittleman Brothers Ltd holds 34.79% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 18,463 shares or 0.04% of the stock.