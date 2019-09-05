Masco (MAS) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Has Decreased Its Position by $306,189; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Brookstone Capital Management Lowered Its Position

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 1.56 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $360.61. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.54 million for 14.51 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 116,451 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc Inc accumulated 144,246 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hennessy holds 71,300 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.02% or 190,287 shares. City Company stated it has 438 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.02% or 49,376 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited owns 180,575 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Asset One Ltd holds 0.04% or 178,558 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Lc invested in 170,807 shares. 10,885 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 79,859 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 31,441 shares to 91,883 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.69 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 108,266 shares to 554,993 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 628,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).