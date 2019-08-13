Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed by $1.04 Million Its Stake; As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Value Rose, Usca Ria Decreased Its Position

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 11,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 278,893 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, down from 290,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. It is down 9.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 773,791 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61 million for 14.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 560 are owned by Moneta Grp Inc Investment Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.00M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us-based Ancora Advsrs has invested 0.3% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Citigroup invested in 303,162 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 224 shares stake. Dean Associates Limited Liability Company reported 23,372 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc invested in 29,645 shares or 0.07% of the stock. City stated it has 438 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hills Commercial Bank & stated it has 0.32% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 22,690 shares. Hilltop Hldg reported 7,388 shares. Hennessy Advsrs owns 71,300 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 233,613 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 305,979 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Com holds 6,259 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 212,138 shares. Miller Howard Investments stated it has 131,648 shares. Opus Capital Group Inc Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 33,585 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 5,969 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 970,062 shares in its portfolio. 9,307 were reported by Gam Ag. Greenwich Investment Mgmt owns 106,108 shares. Investment Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Muzinich And has invested 2.17% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Van Eck Associate reported 400,209 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 983,136 shares. 17,792 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com.

