Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Cut by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Raised Position in United Rentals (URI) by $912,000

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 365,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80M, up from 357,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 1.88M shares traded or 42.16% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 6.77 million shares traded or 97.92% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

