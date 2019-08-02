Masco (MAS) Share Price Rose While Axa Cut Its Position; Fine Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA)

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 120,465 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Axa decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 410,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 409,600 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10M, down from 820,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 4.21 million shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma has invested 0.11% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Credit Suisse Ag owns 14,618 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 35,559 shares. Pzena Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation stated it has 30,500 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 481,251 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Vanguard Group owns 1.21 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 13,137 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 28,733 shares. 17,253 are held by Cna Fincl Corp. Fine Cap LP invested 3.84% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Limited Liability reported 4,600 shares. Srb holds 19,068 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 858 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.43% or 151,553 shares. First Republic Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 59,192 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 923,634 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 500,254 shares. Hallmark Management accumulated 11,725 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 24,614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability has 13,075 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Shelton Cap reported 3,657 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.04% or 41,468 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 14,211 shares to 72,849 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 539,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).