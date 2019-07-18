Masco (MAS) Reaches $37.89 After 6.00% Down Move; Harley Davidson Has 0.96 Sentiment

The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 1.26M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $11.12B company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $35.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MAS worth $667.38 million less.

Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 149 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 155 sold and decreased their positions in Harley Davidson Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 144.16 million shares, up from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Harley Davidson Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 121 Increased: 98 New Position: 51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 159,215 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 09/05/2018 – ARTC Wins Harley Davidson’s Accreditation for 1st Overseas Testing Labs; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed

Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. for 4.24 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 3.28 million shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 1.97% invested in the company for 96,665 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 82,306 shares.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 5.92% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.52 per share. HOG’s profit will be $227.49 million for 6.26 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.92% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Thursday, March 14. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $52 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained the shares of MAS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.