Masco (MAS) Position Raised by Ariel Investments Llc; Holder Permit Capital Boosted Interdigital (IDCC) Stake

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.05 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 3.18 million shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, up from 112,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 360,078 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program; 21/03/2018 – lnterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27-28; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.)

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco to sell Milgard Windows unit in $725M deal – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,756 shares to 411,940 shares, valued at $63.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 185,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.

Permit Capital Llc, which manages about $370.20 million and $225.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,175 shares to 685,889 shares, valued at $154.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

