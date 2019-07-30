Masco (MAS) Position Lifted by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp; Shareholder Apriem Advisors Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 945,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 2.07 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 2.02M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 659,216 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $152.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings.