Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose While Fiduciary Management Increased by $27.80 Million Its Stake; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose, Telemus Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 712,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 12.23M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.70 million, up from 11.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.84 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 44,168 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 50,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 47,126 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 414,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Basswood Limited accumulated 0.45% or 174,565 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 290,873 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 162 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 134 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.36% or 2.01M shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 728,044 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Company invested in 233,613 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Argent Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.85M shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7,691 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $86.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 20,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,719 shares to 11,553 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 16,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Com owns 116,449 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,980 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fiduciary Tru Co invested in 71,718 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Miles accumulated 2,020 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 838,373 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 12,905 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Lc accumulated 0.02% or 11,809 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 9,180 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 99,792 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc reported 26,761 shares.