Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose While Arrow Financial Has Decreased Stake by $329,901; Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Position by $1.60 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 117.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 8,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 3,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.44B market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $11.35 during the last trading session, reaching $265.94. About 10.13M shares traded or 31.32% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 8,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 83,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, down from 91,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 3.61M shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.50M for 14.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Management Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 72,266 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest reported 769,497 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership reported 28,689 shares stake. First Mercantile holds 8,050 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.63% or 49,464 shares. Boothbay Fund Llc accumulated 0.02% or 5,269 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 343,323 shares. Hrt Finance Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Sky Inv Group Lc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 11,383 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,233 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 8,240 shares. 167,064 were reported by First Trust Advsrs L P.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,900 shares to 16,994 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 12,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 2,700 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 5,100 shares. Gm Advisory Gp invested in 0.42% or 3,653 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cibc World Inc stated it has 142,071 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dorsal Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6.2% or 305,000 shares. Synovus Fincl, Georgia-based fund reported 4,340 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 452,201 shares. Dnb Asset As has 43,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd reported 54,916 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,471 shares. Everett Harris And Ca, California-based fund reported 646 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,617 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc has 11,147 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

