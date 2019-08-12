Masco (MAS) Market Valuation Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.04 Million; Tarbox Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $420,334 as Valuation Declined

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 1.16 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.04% or 3,075 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 28 shares. 1,540 are owned by Pinebridge Lp. Regions Corp invested in 4,612 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 92,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Shell Asset Co has 0.05% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 28,998 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 2.47M shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2,794 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 4,769 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Llc holds 3,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 53,391 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 51 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.59M for 13.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 101,301 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 59,192 are held by Stifel Corp. Scout Invests holds 0.42% or 523,443 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.11% or 641,697 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Yhb Investment Inc accumulated 8,420 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 5,117 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of reported 0% stake. Kbc Grp Nv holds 53,072 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 90,607 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 104 were reported by Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. 597,931 were reported by Nokota Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.