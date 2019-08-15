Masco (MAS) Holding Raised by Water Asset Management Llc; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Market Value Declined, Logan Capital Management Boosted Stake

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 2.18M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 58,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 443,787 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, up from 385,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 7.41 million shares traded or 59.06% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Com stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% or 350,150 shares. United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.76% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ancora Advsr Llc reported 183,762 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,203 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 2.23 million shares. Cibc holds 96,293 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hallmark Inc stated it has 11,725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 60,838 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc reported 26,200 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Co invested in 291,600 shares. Sky Inv Limited Liability Com holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 91,433 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 522,000 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 596,059 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% stake. Brinker accumulated 10,423 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc holds 192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 93 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 654,860 shares. Tdam Usa reported 63,833 shares. 1.41M are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.44% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 2.84 million shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 113,554 are held by Natixis Advisors Lp. 241 are held by City. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares to 3,643 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Shares for $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.