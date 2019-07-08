Masco (MAS) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Stake as Stock Rose; Visa (V) Stock Rose While Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,915 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.94M, down from 355,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 2.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 105,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,431 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 448,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 701,313 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.12 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11,402 shares to 130,629 shares, valued at $37.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 26,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.75M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.