Masco (MAS) Holder Sadoff Investment Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Market Valuation Rose While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lowered Its Stake

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 1.93M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 4,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $187.5. About 236,347 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56 million for 17.17 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61M for 14.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

