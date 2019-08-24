Masco (MAS) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Position by $12.44 Million; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Position by $3.11 Million as Market Value Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.29 million shares traded or 12.78% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 318,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 494,051 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42M, down from 812,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.61 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.84 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 53,041 shares to 972,406 shares, valued at $27.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 11,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,558 are held by Asset Management One. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 393,659 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com holds 18,817 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 4.41 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc holds 913,925 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 116,451 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% stake. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 97,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc invested in 0.04% or 248,242 shares. Moreover, Renaissance has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 599,600 shares. 3.63 million are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.02% or 2.82 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 27,391 shares. 46,845 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.80 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares to 522,500 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corporation by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).