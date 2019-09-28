Masco (MAS) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Holding as Valuation Rose; R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 10,413 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 20,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.63 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 5.61% or 142,156 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,627 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Trust. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company holds 60,611 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas holds 4.52% or 194,087 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Meridian has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Catalyst Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 5,169 shares in its portfolio. South Carolina-based Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Co has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Greylin Invest Mangement Inc has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bonness Enterp Inc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,735 shares. The Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability has 3.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,427 shares to 48,245 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).