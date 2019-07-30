Masco (MAS) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Upped Its Holding by $9.21 Million; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Trimmed by $453,648

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 38,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.05. About 13.90M shares traded or 101.64% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 636.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 236,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,379 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, up from 37,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 1.25 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi reported 12.23M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 18,030 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Cognios Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 25,952 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 49,376 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.09% or 161,990 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 443,892 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7,388 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 190,287 shares stake. Arrow Financial invested in 0.83% or 91,459 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested 0.66% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). National Pension Serv accumulated 430,353 shares. Fin Svcs Corp owns 11,199 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,835 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 204,017 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,816 shares to 304,868 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,785 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 27,683 shares to 55,240 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 12,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $256.06 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock.

