Masco (MAS) Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose; Herald Investment Management LTD Increased Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Position by $880,000

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 157,866 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 14,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 26,934 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 41,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.11M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fort LP has invested 0.08% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 0.04% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Stifel Financial accumulated 0.03% or 285,438 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 187,895 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 12,625 shares. Advisory Network has 5,361 shares. Pembroke Limited stated it has 0.7% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Weiss Multi holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 280,000 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 4,564 shares. Prudential Fin, a New Jersey-based fund reported 64,112 shares. American International Gp Inc accumulated 31,556 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fmr Limited Com reported 760 shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,700 shares to 456,300 shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.69 million for 14.97 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.