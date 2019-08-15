Masco (MAS) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $30.89 Million; As Truecar (TRUE) Stock Price Declined, Citigroup Has Lowered Its Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 792,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 2.18M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 92.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 357,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The institutional investor held 28,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191,000, down from 386,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 793,745 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Act; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $362.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in TrueCar, Inc. of the June 1, 2018 Insider Trading Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TrueCar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 TrueCar Announces New Partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for DrivenToDrive Program

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 435,000 shares to 822,299 shares, valued at $132.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 3.63 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 542,647 shares. World Asset Management Inc has 20,608 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 0.36% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 48,114 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 11,383 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 466 were reported by Cwm Limited. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 519,356 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 101,301 shares. Charter Tru Communication reported 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ariel Investments Lc owns 0.57% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1.16M shares. Cambridge Inv reported 0.01% stake. Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 619,058 shares to 983,158 shares, valued at $62.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TRUE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 505,070 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.11% or 724,317 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 22,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 102,014 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co reported 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Walleye Trading Llc invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.02% or 24,200 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bankshares holds 15,790 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) or 47,584 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 355,878 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 36,392 shares.