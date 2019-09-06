Masco (MAS) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Cut Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Has Upped Its Position by $901,488

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 58.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 8,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 5,990 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 14,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 1.63M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 10.64M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.88M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 79,859 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 178,558 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 5,117 shares. City Holding Company has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 438 shares. Axa invested in 409,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ww Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 20,608 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 14,162 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 13,790 shares. 1 are held by Exane Derivatives. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Buckingham Mngmt reported 250,060 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). James Invest reported 17,005 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 13.00M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

