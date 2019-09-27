Masco (MAS) Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 62,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 207,373 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14M, up from 144,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 1.28M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 7.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hardman Johnston Advsr Lc holds 2.58% or 433,680 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 3.54% or 413,184 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W And New York holds 3.24% or 916,938 shares. 10,699 were accumulated by Cutter & Commerce Brokerage. 202,106 were reported by Papp L Roy & Associate. M&R Cap Management Inc holds 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 80,586 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.65% or 11,353 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voya Inv Mgmt has 12.37M shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Company owns 26,279 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Prtn Limited Com reported 4.98M shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Institute For Wealth Management owns 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69,634 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 1.78M shares to 256,485 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 73% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.