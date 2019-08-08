Masco (MAS) Holder Fragasso Group Has Upped Its Holding; Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $19.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 25,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 85,607 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 60,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 2.08M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 60.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 361,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 238,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 599,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.37% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 534,834 shares traded or 121.95% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M

