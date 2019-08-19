Masco (MAS) Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Peak Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $4.89 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 495,646 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 2.22M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 29,102 shares to 100,413 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID) by 122,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Company holds 0.02% or 3,406 shares in its portfolio. First Bankshares has 0.33% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 70,602 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 133 shares. Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Com invested in 0% or 186 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 38,356 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.83% or 90,665 shares. 66,152 are owned by Exane Derivatives. 95,390 were reported by Marco Inv Management Limited Liability. Miles reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dupont Capital holds 26,997 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability reported 10,839 shares stake. Parsec Finance Mngmt reported 121,886 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Pa invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 5,532 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 1,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 953 shares. Chemical Comml Bank reported 26,622 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hills Bankshares reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 14,004 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc reported 765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas-based Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.2% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Secor L P, a New York-based fund reported 18,217 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 13,574 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 636 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2.23 million shares.

