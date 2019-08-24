Masco (MAS) Holder 1St Source Bank Cut Its Position by $306,189; Wright Investors Service Boosted Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $1.00 Million

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.61 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 109.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 15,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 3.57 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 26.45 million shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 39,839 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Majedie Asset Limited has 0.76% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.18% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hills Comml Bank holds 30,035 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Automobile Association reported 97,785 shares stake. Research Glob Investors invested in 0.11% or 8.97M shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 960,565 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt accumulated 13,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Clean Yield Group Incorporated accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 542,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 0.66% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.84M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares to 133,037 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 6,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 2.97M shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.12% stake. Carroll Associate reported 107 shares. 14,100 are owned by Summit Secs Limited Liability Co. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.2% stake. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 197,511 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 8,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 232,131 shares. Bessemer accumulated 725 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Inc owns 360,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar owns 18,779 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 7,739 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 42,431 shares or 0% of the stock.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,425 shares to 16,544 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 22,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,123 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).