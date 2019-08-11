Masco Corporation (MAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Both Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 38 1.37 N/A 2.29 17.77 Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 6 0.79 N/A -2.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Masco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Masco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Masco Corporation and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Masco Corporation is $46.83, with potential upside of 19.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Masco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 33% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Masco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79%

For the past year Masco Corporation has 39.43% stronger performance while Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has -50.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.